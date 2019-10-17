Reston’s Electrify America partners with Ford for EV charging network

Reston-based Electrify America, whose coast-to-coast network already includes more than 120 ultrafast charging stations will support the FordPass app. Ford is working on its first two all-electric vehicles, a Mustang-inspired crossover SUV and an electric version of its popular F-150 pickup truck.

Ford has partnered with two companies currently building out electric vehicle charging networks for its own FordPass, a seamless network of EV charging stations that Ford owners will have app-based access to.

Ford is currently working on its first two all-electric vehicles: a Mustang-inspired crossover SUV and an electric version of its popular F-150 pickup truck.

Reston-based Electrify America, whose coast-to-coast network already includes more than 120 ultrafast charging stations at Walmart stores in 34 states, will support the FordPass app with a comprehensive data feed that will show real-time locations and charger status data to Ford vehicles’ touch screens.

The app can also monitor a vehicle’s current state of charge and, based on long-distance trip plans entered by the owner, plan out efficient station-to-station routes.

Electrify America, which is building its EV charging network with funding from Volkswagen’s settlement with U.S. regulators over the carmaker’s diesel emissions-cheating scandal, has set a goal 800 charging stations (with a total of 3,500 charging plugs) in 45 states and D.C. by 2021.

Los Angeles-based Greenlots, a subsidiary of Shell which is also building an EV charging network, will operate the software that runs the FordPass app.

Ford EV owners will not only be directed to the participating charging stations but will be able to pay for the charge through the app, rather than through the charging station operator.

“Among people who already own or want to purchase electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, 48% say that a lack of charging stations is one of their main concerns,” said Ted Cannis, Ford’s director of global electrification.

“By offering industry-leading charging access we are dismantling those barriers.”

Ford is investing $11.5 billion in electrified vehicles through 2022. The electric SUV will come out in late-2020. The electric pickup may come to market as early as 2021.

In addition to Greenlots and Electrify America, other companies building out charging networks are expected to join the FordPass network.

