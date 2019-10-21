Maryland, Virginia unemployment rates fall

Unemployment rates saw little change in the majority of the country in September, though jobless rates fell in seven states — including both Maryland and Virginia.

Maryland’s September unemployment rate was 3.7%, down from 3.8% in August and 3.8% in September 2018. Virginia’s unemployment rate in September was 2.7%, down from 2.8% and well below the national unemployment average of 3.5%.

Virginia is one of 15 states with an unemployment rate lower than the national level.

Both Maryland and Virginia added about 10,000 jobs from August to September.

Vermont retained the lowest state unemployment rate in September, at 2.2%.

Alaska came in with the highest jobless rate in September, at 6.2%.

