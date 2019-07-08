Why you should jump on the IT skills shortage (even if you don’t have the skills)

Jobs are outgrowing the supply of skilled tech workers. It might be time for a career change. Or if you are in IT, it might be time to talk to the boss to find out what opportunities are available.

Companies continue to complain about not being able to find enough skilled IT professionals to fill they jobs they have.

But why is there such a glaring shortage?

“It’s a great question, and quite a simple answer. Jobs are outgrowing the candidate supply,” Matt Deneroff, at staffing firm Robert Half, told WTOP.

“In fact, this year for the first time ever we recorded more IT job openings than unemployed workers.”

If you’re an entry level IT worker who doesn’t have the skills to qualify for your company’s higher-paying IT jobs, go to the boss.

“I’d argue every level of IT worker should be approaching their IT leadership and asking what training is available, because IT leadership is very concerned about attracting and retaining top talent and offering paid training is one way they are doing it,” Deneroff said.

Training up and filling from within has many advantages for companies.

“It is institutional knowledge and familiarity with the organization. It is a tremendous advantage for IT leadership to retain their internal staff.”

Even if you are not in IT, it might be a good time to look into it. Learning the skills required for many high-paying IT jobs does not always require a formal, and expensive, degree.

“If someone is looking for a career change, look at IT. Certifications can supplement a four-year degree,” Deneroff said.

Robert Half provides information on what IT certifications are in demand and ways to get into an information technology career.

