Trustar Bank, the first new DC-area bank in a decade, has opened

Trustar Bank, the first new bank to open in the Washington, D.C. region in more than a decade, has opened its first branch at 774 Walker Road in Great Falls, Virginia.

Trustar will open a commercial lending center in Tysons next week, at 1650 Tysons Blvd., and plans another branch in Reston, at Reston Town Center, in October.

The bank’s organizer and CEO is Shaza Anderson, the founder and CEO of WashingtonFirst Bank, which was acquired by Sandy Spring Bank in 2018.

Trustar Bank’s advisers include former Sandy Spring directors and WashingtonFirst directors. Other advisers include former Rep. Barbara Comstock, former Secretary of the Navy John H. Dalton and Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan.

Trustar is focusing its banking services on small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individual customers.

Anderson led the $447 million sale of WashingtonFirst to Sandy Spring Bank, which closed in January 2018, making Sandy Spring the largest locally-based community bank in the Washington region.

