Devils Backbone unveils Capit-Ale (want to design another label for it?)

Lexington, Virginia's Devils Backbone Brewing Company has brewed up a beer just for the Washington Capitals.

Lexington, Virginia’s Devils Backbone Brewing Company has brewed up a beer just for the Washington Capitals, and Capit-Ale will be available around Washington starting this fall.

The brewer is also looking for design submissions from fans for a second label for the beer.

Capit-Ale is what Devils Backbone calls: “An easy drinking, hoppy brew.”

Starting in September, 16-ounce cans will be available at Capital One Arena through the end of the 2019-2020 NHL Season. It’ll also be on draft and some bars and restaurants in Virginia, Maryland and the District.

The initial can design features the Capitals mural installation at L’Enfant Plaza, designed by D.C. artists BroCoLoco.

Devils Backbone will take submissions of original artwork for the can’s second design between July 22 and Oct. 18. The winning design will be on cans available starting in January. The winner will get tickets to a Caps game, a framed version of their art signed by Capitals players and their artwork hung at the Devils Backbone bar at Capital One Arena.

Ten-year-old Devils Backbone was acquired by Anheuser-Busch InBev in 2016, although it remains an independent brewer as part of ABI’s craft beer division, The High End.

In addition to its Lexington brewery and taproom, its Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows, in Roseland, Virginia, includes 100 acres surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.