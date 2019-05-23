202
Hay-Adams’ $1,200 July 4 fireworks viewing package

By Jeff Clabaugh May 23, 2019 10:20 am
The Hay-Adams Hotel has put together a July Fourth package that includes dinner, drinks, a viewing party up top and a night in one of its rooms. (Courtesy Hay-Adams Hotel)
The Hay-Adams, across Lafayette Square from the White House, is offering a three-course, prix-fixe menu with wine pairing for two at The Lafayette restaurant, with reservations available from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Courtesy Hay-Adams Hotel)

One of the best perches for viewing the National Mall’s Fourth of July fireworks display is the top floor at the Hay-Adams Hotel, with its French doors and wraparound balcony. This year, the hotel has put together a package that includes dinner, drinks, a viewing party up top and a night in one of its rooms.

The Hay-Adams, across Lafayette Square from the White House, is offering a three-course, prix-fixe menu with wine pairing for two at The Lafayette restaurant, with reservations available from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

That is followed by a fireworks viewing party on the ninth floor in the hotel’s Top of The Hay lounge overlooking the White House and National Mall. It includes a full open bar, butler-passed cocktails, pastries, ice creams and candies.

The Fourth of July package starts at $1,179 per couple for a superior room. Children 6 to 12 can be included for an additional $125 per child. Children under 5 are free.

The Lafayette restaurant was named one of OpenTable’s 100 Best Restaurants in America last year.

