202
Home » Business & Finance » Maryland unemployment rate ticks up

Maryland unemployment rate ticks up

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh April 19, 2019 12:47 pm 04/19/2019 12:47pm
Share
The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics says the unemployment rate in Maryland last month was 3.8%. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/designer491)

State unemployment rates were largely stable in March, though Maryland was one of few states with an increase in its jobless rate.

The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics says the unemployment rate in Maryland last month was 3.8%, matching the national level and up from 3.7% in February. A year ago, Maryland’s unemployment rate was 4.1%.

Virginia’s unemployment rate in March was 2.9%, unchanged from February, and down from 3.2% in March of 2018.

North Dakota and Vermont tied for the lowest state unemployment rate in March, at just 2.3%. Both were record lows.

Pennsylvania’s 3.9% unemployment rate and Kentucky’s 4.0% unemployment rate were also all-time lows for those states.

Alaska had the highest state unemployment rate last month, at 6.5%.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
bureau of labor statistics Business & Finance Latest News Local News Maryland News Maryland unemployment unemployment Virginia Virginia unemployment
800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!