Maryland unemployment rate ticks up

State unemployment rates were largely stable in March, though Maryland was one of few states with an increase in its jobless rate.

The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics says the unemployment rate in Maryland last month was 3.8%, matching the national level and up from 3.7% in February. A year ago, Maryland’s unemployment rate was 4.1%.

Virginia’s unemployment rate in March was 2.9%, unchanged from February, and down from 3.2% in March of 2018.

North Dakota and Vermont tied for the lowest state unemployment rate in March, at just 2.3%. Both were record lows.

Pennsylvania’s 3.9% unemployment rate and Kentucky’s 4.0% unemployment rate were also all-time lows for those states.

Alaska had the highest state unemployment rate last month, at 6.5%.

