Macy’s adds ‘Story’ to Metro Center store

Macy’s department stores are big, and it continues to look for ways to use all that expensive real estate to its advantage, this time adding a store within a store.

Macy’s, which acquired New York-based curated retailer Story last year, will open 1,500-square-foot Story shops in 36 Macy’s stores across the country, including its Metro Center store at 12th and G streets NW.

Story is known for a continuously rotating selection of retail products built around a theme and designed to be as much an experience as it is shopping.

“The discovery-led narrative experience of Story gives new customers a fresh reason to visit our stores and gives the current Macy’s customer even more reason to come back again and again throughout the year,” said Jeff Gennette, Macy’s chief executive officer.

The first theme for the Story stores will be “Color,” and will include merchandise from MAC Cosmetics, Crayola and Levi’s Kids, as well as merchandise from more than 70 small businesses. The stores will include more than 400 products.

Story themes will change every few months.

Story was founded as a store in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood by Rachel Shechtman.

“The Story at Macy’s experience feels a lot like a real life version of scrolling through Instagram,” Scechtman said. “You discover things you weren’t looking for, but are inspired by all the fun finds.”

Macy’s says it has trained more than 270 employees to staff the Story shops.

While most Story store-within-a-store locations will average 1,500 square feet, the one at Macy’s flagship Herald Square store in New York will cover more than 7,5090 square feet on the main floor and mezzanine levels.

Story “Color” will run through June 26.

