Long & Foster starts a moving company, Tailored Move

Chantilly, Virginia-based Long & Foster Inc. helps a lot of people buy and sell their homes, and now it can move them too.

Long & Foster has partnered with big moving company Collins Brothers to launch Tailored Move, a professional residential moving company.

Through its partnership with Collins Brothers, Tailored Move has access to more than 100 moving trucks and 300 drivers and crews.

Tailored Move starts moving services in Northern Virginia and the District, and plans to expand throughout the Mid-Atlantic.

It provides local, long-distance and international moves, and operates on a flat-rate quote model instead of hourly estimates.

Tailored Move will also offer cleaning, staging, decluttering and storage services.

“There are dozens of moving parts in a real estate transaction, and the actual move is just one of them,” said Long & Foster’s Brian Schuckalo. “At Tailored Move, we designed our simple moving process with that in mind.”

Long & Foster, which has grown through the years with acquisitions, was itself acquired in 2017 by HomeServices of America Inc., a subsidiary of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.

Long & Foster, with about 11,000 real estate agents and 230 offices across the mid-Atlantic, New Jersey and North Carolina, also runs its own mortgage origination business, Prosperity Mortgage.

