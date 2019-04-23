Georgetown’s French Market returns this weekend

Georgetown French Market will bring the outdoor markets of France to D.C. this weekend, with shopping, food and jazz.

Businesses along a stretch of Wisconsin Avenue in Georgetown will do their best to recreate the outdoor markets of France this weekend, with shopping, food and jazz.

The 16th-annual Georgetown French Market is Friday through Sunday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday and from noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The Georgetown French Market stretches up Wisconsin from P Street to Reservoir Road in what is called the Book Hill section of Georgetown, named for nearby Book Hill Park.

Temporary barriers along Wisconsin Avenue will also make the sidewalks for pedestrians wider.

More than 35 boutiques, antique stores, restaurants, salons and galleries will take part in the outdoor market, many with discounts of up to 75%. And restaurants will offer up their best French fare, with everything from crepes to grilled merguez sausages, pastries and macarons.

The Georgetown French Market is sponsored every year by the Georgetown Business Improvement District, which will have a tent in the TD Bank parking lot Saturday and Sunday and will give the first 250 people who stop by a free beret.

You can find a schedule of events and a list of participating businesses at the Georgetown French Market’s website.

