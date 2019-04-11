11 best Easter sales for 2019

Easter is still several weeks away, but retailers know that shoppers are making plans. Here are the best Easter sales to shop to save on Easter clothing, decor and other celebration essentials.

Easter is still several weeks away, but retailers know that shoppers are making plans. What will their children wear for church, brunch and photos? How will they set the table for Easter dinner?

As a result, there are already plenty of stores offering early Easter sales. Here are the best Easter sales to shop to save on Easter clothing, decor and other celebration essentials:

— Amazon

— Barnes & Noble

— Gourmet Gift Baskets

— Harry & David

— Kohl’s

— Lindt

— Macy’s

— Michaels

— Pottery Barn

— Sur La Table

— World Market

Read on for more information on each best Easter sale.

Amazon

Find Easter baskets starting at $5 and kids Easter clothing for up to 50 percent off until just before Easter weekend.

Barnes & Noble

The retailer is running a slew of deals on Easter baskets and goodies. With any purchase through Easter, you can get a canvas Easter basket for 50 percent off and a Peter Rabbit stuffed animal toy for $6.99 (usually $12.99). Through April 22, Hatchimals and Popteenies toys are 25 percent off. And through April 7, FAO Schwarz items are 30 percent off.

Gourmet Gift Baskets

Want to send treats to a loved one who lives far away or bring a gift for the host who invited you over to Easter dinner? Gourmet Gift Baskets is offering $5 off Easter gifts under $50 and $10 off gifts over $50 for orders placed by Easter Sunday. Use promo code PEEP at checkout. The Easter collection includes gourmet upgrades on the stuff the Easter Bunny usually leaves, including candy, popcorn and cookies.

Harry & David

Whether you’re looking for a tasty centerpiece for your own Easter table or are looking for the perfect host gift, Harry & David is running various specials. Order a fruit basket by April 17 and use promo code FRUIT to get $15 off a minimum $99 purchase, $30 off a minimum $149 purchase and $50 off a minimum $199 purchase. Make your purchase by April 3 and snag 50 percent off a second item when you buy a select item. Use promo code HDBOGOHO.

Kohl’s

Until April 7, promo code KIDS10 gets you an extra $10 off when you spend $50 or more on select kids clothing. The sale includes some kids formalwear, including dresses, spring-appropriate onesies and collared shirts.

Lindt

The company has your candy needs covered. Until April 21, buy two chocolate figures or five-piece chocolate figure packs and get one free. The sale includes the requisite chocolate bunny, as well as eggs, chicks, lambs and more. Check Lindt’s website for the promo code needed to get this deal.

Macy’s

Easter dresses are up to 50 percent off through the middle of April. Options include plenty of floral prints and pastels. Macy’s is also known for offering flash sales and limited-time promo codes. Check its site in the weeks leading up to Easter to make sure you’re taking advantage of all discounts.

Michaels

All Easter decor is 40 percent off. This includes baking supplies, bows, ribbons, Easter baskets and kids crafting kits.

Pottery Barn

Get 40 percent off Easter entertaining essentials. If you’re planning on hosting an Easter meal and setting a table your guests will want to photograph, this is the sale to shop. Pottery Barn offers glass bunny centerpieces, artful baskets, egg cups and china decorated with flowers and rabbits. Plus, find plenty of pastel napkins and tablecloths.

Sur La Table

Now through Easter, get 20 percent off the Easter collection and the Garden Floral collection. These collections are where you’ll find tea sets made for spring, pale pink and green servingware, candles shaped like flowers and carrots, and decorative ceramic eggs.

World Market

Select items in the Easter collection ship free if you order by April 11. This promo includes select decor, plates, baskets and toys. Generally, only orders over $99 ship free, but this special includes plenty of small-ticket items under $20.

These sales apply to items shoppers generally want to buy in advance. But don’t forget about post-Easter sales. Grocery stores and big-box retailers, such as Walmart and Target, will need to offload all the Easter basket supplies, including candy, plastic grass, plastic eggs and small toys, they weren’t able to sell. You’ll find these items up to 80 percent off on Easter Sunday itself and in the days immediately following. Save the nonperishable items for the Easter Bunny’s 2020 delivery and enjoy the cheap chocolate eggs and marshmallow chicks in the coming weeks.

