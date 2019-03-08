What to do if you lose your job and can’t make your credit card payments

When you lose a job, reality can hit pretty quickly. Here's how to ride out the storm after your well-planned financial arrangements fall into jeopardy.
It is possible to manage credit card payments and prevent damage to your credit score after you lose a job. But it will take some organization, self-sacrifice and possibly a few calls to companies and agencies that can help you ride out the storm.