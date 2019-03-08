What to do if you lose your job and can’t make your credit card payments

Why you need to act fast after losing a job

In the short term after a layoff, many people can rely on a severance payment of a few weeks, several months or more. About 97 percent of companies who responded to a 2018 survey by outplacement and human resources consulting firm Lee Hecht Harrison said they offered some sort of severance benefit to employees who lost their jobs.

Severance payments can act as a financial bridge from one job to another if your unemployment period is short. Use that money wisely in the weeks — and possibly months — after you lose your job, because you’ll likely need it to pay your credit card statements and loan installments.

“Be prepared — to find a job as good as the one you had is harder than you think,” says Mike Sullivan, a personal finance consultant with Take Charge America, a nonprofit credit counseling and debt management agency based in Phoenix.