Repair company CroppMetcalfe acquired by HomeServe USA

Fairfax, Virginia-based HVAC and plumbing repair company CroppMetcalfe, which marks its 40th anniversary this year, has been acquired by HomeServe USA for an undisclosed sum.

CroppMetcalfe was founded in 1979 by Mitchell Cropp, and has remained family-owned by Cropp and his sons, Tim, Greg and Brian. It is one of the largest heating, air conditioning, plumbing and home security contractors in the D.C. region.

CroppMetcalfe has about 300 area employees and close to 200 service vehicles.

It will continue operating under the CroppMetcalfe brand for now, but will eventually be rebranded as CroppMetcalfe by HomeServe.

Norwalk, Connecticut-based HomeServe USA, the U.S. division of U.K.-based repair service HomeServe plc, was founded in 2003 and entered the D.C.-area market in 2009. The company said it has 3.7 million customers across the U.S. and Canada.

CroppMetcalfe is one of several acquisitions HomeServe has made to expand its U.S. business.

“As we explore opportunities to expand our home services business around the U.S., we’re laser-focused on finding companies with business traits similar to CroppMetcalfe and the other high-quality, well-respected companies we have acquired to date,” said HomeServe North America CEO John Kitzie.

CroppMetcalfe itself has grown significantly through acquisitions.

