ManTech buys Kforce Government Solutions, adds 500 employees

The acquisition by the Herndon, Virginia-based government information technology contractor will add jobs and increase ManTech's work with the Department of Veteran Affairs.

Herndon-based government information technology contractor ManTech International will acquire Kforce Government Solutions, the government consulting business of Tampa Bay, Florida-based Kforce Inc., for $115 million in cash.

The acquisition will add more than 500 jobs to ManTech’s 7,800-employee workforce and increase ManTech’s work with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

With the Kforce Government Solutions acquisition, ManTech will compete for contracts through the Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation program, a 10-year effort to overhaul the VA’s information technology programs.

“This acquisition is consistent with ManTech’s targeted federal-civilian expansion strategy,” said Kevin M. Phillips, ManTech’s president and CEO.

About half of KGS employees are already in the Washington region. There will be no relocations from other offices outside of Washington.

The acquisition still needs regulatory approval but is expected to close this month.

Kforce Government Solutions had $98 million in 2018 revenue.

ManTech had $2 billion in 2018 revenue. The company marked its 50th anniversary last year.

