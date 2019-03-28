Hot dogs still reign supreme at MLB ballparks

The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council in D.C. says MLB fans will consume about 18.3 million hot dogs and nearly 4 million sausages this baseball season. See where the Nationals rank among hot dog prices and consumption.

Nats fans can get all sorts of hot dogs at Nationals Park — from traditional to gluten-free to gourmet. However fans prefer their dogs, they remain the most popular baseball food.

The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council in D.C. says MLB fans will consume about 18.3 million hot dogs and nearly 4 million sausages this baseball season.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans still top the big league’s hot dog list with projected sales of 2.7 million hot dogs at Dodger Stadium. Chicago Cubs fans are second, with 1.2 million hot dogs likely to be sold at Wrigley Field this season.

San Francisco Giants fans are expected to lead the sausage pack, with 450,000 sausages sold this season.

And in Milwaukee, the Brewers’ Miller Park is the only MLB venue where sausage sales will outpace hot dogs.

The Hot Dog and Sausage Council has an MLB hot dog guide for every ballpark, including what’s new this year.

Here’s a guide to all concessions at Nats Park this year.

The Nats rank somewhere in the middle for average hot dog prices, according to Statista’s 2018 list.

The New York Mets have the highest average hot dog price. Camden Yards in Baltimore has the lowest.

