Come eat and drink in Buzzard Point’s new Sandlot

Sandlot Southwest, making temporary use of a development lot that is slated for future construction, kicks off its debut Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with local chefs preparing pies (both sweet and savory) to celebrate International Pi Day.

A new outdoor venue across from Audi Field in D.C.’s Buzzard Point is ready for its close-up.

There will also be $3.14 mocktails (a nod to Pi’s first three digits).

Sandlot Southwest will likely host many events between now and the time developer MRP Realty breaks ground on its mixed-use residential and retail development at 1800 Half Street SW in late 2020, and it will host back-to-back events through St. Patrick’s Day.

On March 15, from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., event production company Rock Creek Social Club will take over Sandlot Southwest with local DJs.

On March 16, a tailgate party will start at 4 p.m. to mark D.C. United’s return to Audi Field for its first Saturday night home game. It will include a bar, barbecue and live music.

And, on March 17, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will be a St. Patrick’s Day food and drink event.

The idea for Sandlot Southwest came from Rock Creek Social Club co-founder Kevin Hallums and friend Ian Callender, owner of event planning company Suite Nation.

The 4,000-square-foot open-air space was built in partnership with Absolut, Lyft and Sunbelt Rentals.

