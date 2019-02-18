Starbucks starts DC-area delivery

D.C. is the seventh U.S. city with Starbucks Delivers. The delivery fee is $2.95 and Starbucks says delivery is in 30 minutes or less.

WASHINGTON — Starbucks now delivers to homes and offices in the D.C. region, the seventh U.S. city with Starbucks Delivers.

The service is run through Uber Eats and the delivery fee is $2.95. Starbucks says delivery is in 30 minutes or less.

It says it has developed new packaging to keep hot items hot and cold items cold.

Starbucks Delivers is integrated in the Uber Eats mobile app and includes courier tracking.

It will deliver just about anything Starbucks sells, including 95 percent of the chain’s food and drink menu items. Drinks can also be customized, just as customers can do in Starbucks stores.

Starbucks first tested Starbucks Delivers delivery through Uber Eats in Miami in 2018. It is now also available in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago and New York.

Starbucks says it is on track to bring Starbucks Delivers to nearly a quarter of its U.S. company-operated stores.

London is the first European city to try out Starbucks Delivers through Uber Eats

Starbucks Delivers was first announced in August 2018 in China through a partnership with Alibaba and on-demand food delivery service Ele.me. It has expanded to 2,000 stores across 30 cities in China.

It is also bringing delivery to India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Mexico, Columbia and Chile.

According to Statista, the global online food delivery market is currently a $95 billion business and is expected to grow by more than 11 percent a year through 2023.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.