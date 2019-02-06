Maryland casinos start the year strong, and the state takes its cut

Maryland's six casinos had a better January than a year ago, and that put more money into the state's coffers.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming said Wednesday the casinos had total January gaming revenue of almost $137 million, up 7.2 percent from January 2018. Contribution to the state of Maryland totaled $55.3 million, with $41.5 million of that going to the Education Trust Fund.

MGM National Harbor continued to lead, accounting for $56.2 million, or 41 percent of gaming revenue at all six casinos. That was up almost 12 percent from a year ago.

Live! Casino & Hotel had $46.3 million in gaming revenue, up 6.3 percent.

Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino had $20.2 million in January gaming revenue, up 0.6 percent from a year ago.

The state’s three smaller casinos had mixed results.

Gaming revenue at Hollywood Casino Perryville was down 4.3 percent.

Gaming revenue at Ocean Downs and Rocky Gap was up 6.1 percent and 9.2 percent, respectively.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date contributions to the state’s various funds from casinos online.

