Lyft scooters hit Alexandria streets

WASHINGTON — Lyft has brought its electric scooters to the streets of Alexandria, Virginia, four months after launching in the District and later Arlington.

Dockless bikes, electric bikes and e-scooters are now a common fixture in the District after a yearlong trial, but Alexandria, Arlington and Montgomery County are all going through their own various pilot programs to determine what works best.

Alexandria approved its pilot program last fall.

Montgomery County’s program currently does not allow scooters.

Alexandria’s pilot does not specifically ban scooters from sidewalks, except in a portion of Old Town, but it does encourage scooter riders to stay off sidewalks. Lyft’s own website advises riders they must stay in streets, bike paths and bike lanes, not on sidewalks.

Lyft scooter riders can also go from Alexandria into Arlington or the District and vice versa, but face a fine if a scooter is left outside of that three jurisdiction service area.

Lyft plans to add scooters to additional locations throughout the D.C. area as they are approved.

