Lockheed breaks ground on $50M R&D facility in Florida

WASHINGTON — Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin is expanding its presence in Florida, breaking ground Thursday on a new $50 million addition to its existing research-and-development facility in Orlando.

Lockheed said the expansion will create hundreds of jobs over the next three to five years. Since the Orlando R&D facility opened in 2017, it has created more than 1,000 jobs.

Lockheed expects to complete the six-story addition within a year.

Employees in the building will support engineering, program management and business operations for Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control’s Orlando site. Those Orlando operations also include its Rotary and Mission Systems divisions.

The Florida operations provide business for about 1,300 businesses and suppliers in the state.

Lockheed has had various facilities and operations throughout Florida for more than 60 years.

