Google to double its Virginia workforce

WASHINGTON — Google said it will invest $13 billion throughout 2019 in data centers and offices across the U.S., with major expansions in 14 states, including Virginia.

Though Google was short on specifics, it did say it will double its workforce in Virginia with new office and data center development.

Google already has a large presence in Reston, and in 2017, announced plans for a big data center expansion in Northern Virginia after acquiring land in Loudoun County.

As of Wednesday evening, Google had hundreds of job openings in Reston posted online.

It is unclear what, if any, incentives the tech giant is getting from Virginia or Fairfax County for its local expansion.

Virginia has approved $500 million in incentives for Amazon as part of its decision to locate half of its HQ2 in Northern Virginia, in exchange for the promise of 25,000 jobs over the next 12 years, with more incentives for additional job growth.

In all, Google said its expansion will include “tens of thousands” of new jobs, including 10,000 new construction jobs.

“With this new investment, Google will now have a home in 24 total states, including data centers in 13 communities. 2019 marks the second year in a row we’ll be growing faster outside of the Bay Area than in it,” said CEO Sundar Pichai in a blog post.

