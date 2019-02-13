Maryland’s Six Flags America is looking to fill 2,500 jobs

Can you sing, dance and take tickets? Six Flags in Upper Marlboro may have a job for you. Find out when the company is hiring.

WASHINGTON — It’s hiring season for Six Flags America in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and the theme park has 2,500 jobs to fill.

The park said it is looking for “smiling faces,” and is now conducting daily interviews Monday through Saturday at its human resources office for a wide variety of positions, open to both teens and adults.

While the most common annual positions at the park are ride operators and food service employees, Six Flags America also has openings for lifeguards, cashiers, security guards and ticket takers.

And for entertainers.

The park’s entertainment division will host an open casting call for singers, dancers, costume characters (including Justice League of America characters Batman and Wonder Woman), theater ushers, wardrobe tailors, makeup artists, costume supervisors and show technicians.

Those auditions are Feb. 16 and Feb. 17 at the park’s grand theater. Six Flags said anyone applying for singing and dancing jobs should prepare two selections for their audition.

Six Flags America pays above minimum wage, and pays every Friday.

Seasonal hires also get free unlimited admission for themselves and a guest, and the jobs are considered excellent, especially for students and young adults, for learning people skills, talent development and mentor programs.

Applicants need to apply online before scheduling interviews.

Six Flags America marks its 20th season this year. Its opening weekend is April 6 and April 7.

