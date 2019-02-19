202
Atlas Brew Works plans 2nd location at Navy Yard

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh February 19, 2019 1:00 pm 02/19/2019 01:00pm
The 4,500-square-foot Atlas Brew Works at Navy Yard will include a brewery with a production capacity of 2,000 barrels, a tap room and outdoor seating.

WASHINGTON — Atlas Brew Works, which opened its first brewery and tap room in Northeast D.C.’s Ivy City in 2012, will open a second location, in Capital Riverfront’s Navy Yard neighborhood, in the spring of 2020.

The new brewery and tap room will be at 1201 Half St. Southeast, on the street level of the new West Half residential building across from the Center Field Gate at Nationals Park.

“It’s been our dream to expand Atlas and further our mission of producing environmentally responsible beer,” said Atlas founder and CEO Justin Cox.

“The tap room in Navy Yard will be double the size of the current tap room at our brewery in Ivy City, so it will definitely help us keep working towards that goal,” Cox said.

The location, larger than the Ivy City original, will also have a kitchen and a limited food menu.

Atlas Brew Works’ beers include its West Coast-style IPA Ponzi, craft lager District Common, dry-hopped pale ale Dance of Days, and its 1500 South Cap Lager, which it brews for the Washington Nationals.

