Shenandoah Valley winery, vineyard for sale for $2M

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh December 12, 2018 10:36 am 12/12/2018 10:36am
North Mountain Winery and Vineyard, a turnkey boutique vineyard and winery on 47 acres with 17 acres of producing vines and 10 varietals, is on the market for $2 million.

It is located directly off Interstate 81 in Maurertown, Virginia, north of Woodstock. It is listed by Keller Williams agent Phyllis Delello.

The first grapes were planted in 1982 with the current winery built in 1989, which includes a residence, event space, tasting room, a gift shop and a great room with fireplace.

It also includes a barrel room, tank room, winemaking area, crush pad, case storage and lab.

Listing agency Keller Williams said all winemaking and bottling equipment is included in the sale, as well as aging barrels and vineyard equipment. The buyer will also get all furnishings and gift shop inventory.

The property also includes picnic areas and flower gardens.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Business & Finance Latest News Local News Maurentown North Mountain Winery & Vineyard Real Estate News Virginia
