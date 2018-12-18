Great Wolf considers water park in Maryland

Chicago-based Great Wolf Resorts Inc., which operates 18 indoor and outdoor water parks in North America, including an indoor park in Williamsburg, Virginia, is considering a $200 million water park and lodge in Cecil County, Maryland,

WASHINGTON — Chicago-based Great Wolf Resorts Inc., which operates 18 indoor and outdoor water parks in North America, including an indoor park in Williamsburg, Virginia, is considering a $200 million water park and lodge in Cecil County, Maryland, next to Hollywood Casino.

Perryville, Maryland, Mayor Robert Ashby Jr.’s office issued a statement saying the city and the Cecil County Office of Economic Development are working to secure a commitment from Great Wolf for a 450- to 500-room resort on 44 acres next to the casino at a development park known as Chesapeake Overlook.

The project would cost $200 million, create as many as 600 jobs and open by summer 2022, according to the statement from the Perryville mayor’s office.

While it is not a done deal, the location was designated this week as an Enterprise Zone by the Maryland Department of Commerce making a developer eligible for state incentives.

“We’ve had some preliminary discussions with leaders in Perryville and Cecil County regarding the potential for a future Great Wolf Lodge. There is no question the designation of Perryville as one of the ‘Approved Enterprise Zones’ will be a significant consideration as we further evaluate this opportunity,” Great Wolf Resorts told WTOP in an emailed statement.

“We feel Perryville could be a nice fit for us and look forward to continued dialogue with city and county officials,” Great Wolf Resorts said.

As envisioned, the Perryville Lodge would include an indoor/outdoor water park, a rope course and climbing wall, restaurants, shops and a conference center that could accommodate as many as 1,000 people.

“I’ve been working hard to bring excitement to our town, meetings and conversations I can finally talk about,” said Mayor Ashby. “This is a great opportunity for all of us and only the beginning.”

With the Great Wolf project, the existing development site, known as Chesapeake Overlook, would still have 55 acres available for development.

