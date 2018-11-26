202.5
Home » Business & Finance » Gifting big electronics? Don't…

Gifting big electronics? Don’t throw out that box

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh November 26, 2018 8:05 am 11/26/2018 08:05am
Share

WASHINGTON — A lot of big screens, smartphones and laptops will end up under the tree this year, and if something goes wrong, the warranty should cover it.

Still, you might want to hold off on throwing out the big box it came in.

“As soon as you get home, you’ll be able to test it out, and if for some reason there is any flaw in that product, it will allow you to put the product back in the box and easily return the item,” Ana Smith, of the National Retail Federation in D.C., told WTOP.

“Most major retailers will not accept an item if it doesn’t come with all the pieces, and that includes that big box,” she said.

Related Stories

Don’t toss out the warranty card, either — fill it out and mail it in right away. As for the warranty documentation itself, stash it someplace safe.

Don’t automatically decline that extended warranty many major retailers offer, either. It is usually inexpensive.

“Especially given the fact that some of these pieces of technology tend to age pretty quickly, we highly recommend taking advantage if you have the possibility of paying the extra $30 or $40 for that extended warranty to do so,” Smith said.

One more thing about that big box: It’s not a bad idea to find someplace to store it long-term if you have the space. Should you move, it will be perfect for packing up that big screen.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Business & Finance Christmas gifts Christmas News Consumer News cyber monday Holiday News jeff clabaugh Latest News Living News retail returns sales storage Tech News tv warranty
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500