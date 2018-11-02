Geico gets ‘patch’ sponsorship with Wizards, Mystics, Capital City Go-Go

Monumental Sports and Entertainment signed a partnership deal with Geico for a "patch" sponsorship for the three D.C. teams. Geico appears prominently in the upper right corner of jerseys, and will debut on TV Friday night.

WASHINGTON — Fans of the Wizards, Mystics and Capital City Go-Go will see something new on team jerseys: the word Geico.

Monumental Sports and Entertainment signed a partnership deal with Geico for a “patch” sponsorship for the three teams.

Financial terms of the multiyear sponsorship with Chevy Chase-based Geico weren’t disclosed.

Geico appears prominently in the upper right corner of jerseys, and will debut on TV Friday night when the Wizards take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in a nationally-televised game on ESPN at Capital One Arena.

“When we set out to find a partner to share one of the most visible, most prominent partnership opportunities in sports, we knew we wanted a company that shared our commitment to community,” said Ted Leonsis, founder and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

“Geico has been a pillar of the Washington, D.C., community for decades, and they are one of the most influential advertisers in sports.”

Monumental Sports said all fans at the Nov. 4 Wizards-New York Knicks game will get a Geico-sponsored Wizards jersey T-shirt.

The Go-Go will play the first game in franchise history Nov. 3 against the Greensboro Swarm at Entertainment & Sports Arena in Congress Heights.

