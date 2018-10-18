Ashburn’s Brambleton adds affordable senior living apartments

The Woods at Birchwood will include 83 one- and two-bedroom apartments, available for renters whose income falls between 40 percent and 60 percent of the average local median income of $119,000.

WASHINGTON — Ashburn, Virginia’s Brambleton, a 17-year-old planned community that now has more than 9,000 residents in its single-family houses and townhomes, is adding affordable apartments for residents 55 and older who meet income requirements.

The Woods at Birchwood, at 42951 Summer Grove Terrace, will include 83 one- and two-bedroom apartments, available for renters whose income falls between 40 percent and 60 percent of the average local median income of $119,000.

The Brambleton Group, TM Associates, Hudson Housing Capital and Capital One are partnering on Woods at Birchwood, and will begin re-leasing in November.

“We are thrilled to be part of the continued growth and evolution of the Brambleton community, said Adam Stockmaster, executive vice president of operations at TM Associates.

“The Woods at Birchwood offers residents over the age of 55 a luxurious, affordable place to live while remaining part of the wealthiest county in the state.”

The apartments will include private garages, building elevators, a community room and access to Brambleton amenities.

Brambleton, whose initial groundbreaking was in 2001, covers about 2,500 acres and is built around its own town center that includes retail, offices, schools, a library, restaurants and community centers.

There are multiple pools, a fitness center, public trails and sports courts. It is designed to be a pedestrian-friendly community.

Brambleton also hosts several annual community events and concerts and has won several planned community awards.

