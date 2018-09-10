Pepco will give drivers money to go electric

Pepco is seeking D.C. Public Service Commission approval to implement a number of programs to increase accessibility to electric transportation options, including reduced electric rates, credits, rebates and other incentives for installing EV charging stations.

WASHINGTON — Pepco will offer incentives for residential and commercial customers to install electric vehicle charging stations. The utility also has plans for public charging stations throughout the District.

The programs would total as much as $15.2 million, Pepco said.

Among the incentives:

Lower electric rates for residential customers with EVs who charge their vehicles during off-peak hours.

Up to 50 residential customers will receive a 50 percent discount for the equipment and installation costs of a Level 2 smart changing station at their homes.

Residents in disadvantaged communities will receive a 50 percent discount on a charging station, and Pepco will cover 100 percent of the installation costs for up to 20 percent of those customers.

Pepco will install 35 EV charging stations in neighborhood locations.

Commercial customers will get 50 percent off the cost of up to 50 chargers and 100 percent of the installation costs.

Pepco will install up to 20 fast chargers along main transportation corridors in the District.

Pepco will dedicate $1 million for grants to groups with projects that advance EV charging.

“The electrification of the transportation sector is an essential component to the efforts to drive reduced carbon emissions and air pollutants, and provide a safer, healthier environment in the District,” said Pepco CEO Dave Velazquez.

“These programs both inventive customers to pursue an EV option as their next vehicle purchase and provide them with the confidence that new charging options will be available to meet their fueling needs across the District,” he said.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, as of 2016 only eight states had more plug-in electric vehicles per 1,000 residents than D.C.

Earlier this year, Pepco and the District Department of Transportation rolled out a fleet of 14 electric D.C. Circulator buses, which travel up to 250 miles on a single charge, one of the largest all-electric bus fleets in the country.

Both BMW and Nissan this year are offering Pepco customers rebates on certain electric cars.

