202
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

By The Associated Press September 12, 2018 4:41 pm 09/12/2018 04:41pm
Share

U.S. stocks wobbled between gains and losses and then finished with a split decision Wednesday as technology companies dropped. That canceled out gains for energy companies.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index gained 1.03 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 2,888.92.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.86 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,998.92.

The Nasdaq composite slipped 18.24 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,954.23.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 2.71 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,715.70.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 17.24 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Dow is up 82.38 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 51.69 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 2.52 points, or 0.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 215.31 points, or 8.1 percent.

The Dow is up 1,279.70 points, or 5.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,050.84 points, or 15.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 180.19 points, or 11.7 percent.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500