2 homes in historic Warrenton to be auctioned. And one has a bomb shelter

This six bedroom estate in Warrenton, Virginia, is one of two homes going up for auction at the end of September. (Courtesy Nicholls Auction Marketing Group)

WASHINGTON — Two homes in historic downtown Warrenton, Virginia, will be auctioned off to the highest bidder on the same day next month, including one monster of an elegant-looking estate complete with six-car heated garage, indoor pool, solarium and a bomb shelter.

The circa 1853 mansion sits on 8.8 acres and features seven wood burning fireplaces, six bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths and the aforementioned amenities.

The main house is over 9,000 square feet. The property also includes a two-bedroom apartment, barn and greenhouse.

There also is an exercise room with a sauna, full bar and a master bedroom with a balcony overlooking the grounds.

The minimum bid is $500,000.

“This is one of the largest estates in the historic district and it combines elegance of design and craftsmanship from a bygone era with the modern systems and amenities people want today,” said John Nicholls, president of Nicholls Auction Marketing Group.

The second property to be auctioned off (also Sept. 28), at 1 p.m., is located at 74 Waterloo Street.

Originally a residence, it is now zoned for both residential and commercial use, as it was last used as an office building.

The 4,100 square foot Federal style home includes a smoke house and historical kitchen and is within walking distance of downtown Warrenton’s retail stores and restaurants.

The property also includes 13 parking spaces.

Bidding on the Waterloo Street property starts at $250,000.

There is more information on both properties at Nicholls Auction’s website. And take a 3D tour at the site.

