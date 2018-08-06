How to spot an employee who’s about to quit (and the right way to resign)

The No. 1 reason for an employee quitting is taking another job for more money. Human resources consulting firm Robert Half finds other reasons that rank high.

WASHINGTON — The No. 1 reason for an employee quitting is taking another job for more money. But a survey from human resources consulting firm Robert Half finds other reasons that rank high that have nothing to do with money.

Not feeling appreciated, being bored or feeling unchallenged, and a horrible commute also ranked high.

But only 6 percent in the survey cited a bad boss as their reason for quitting.

“In today’s day and age, a lot of employees don’t have that much direct contact with their boss. If they’re working remotely, they only talk to their boss via Skype or phone,” Trey Barnette at Robert Half’s Washington region office told WTOP.

There are ways a boss can spot an employee that might be about to quit.

“One we found in the survey is a wardrobe change. Maybe they’re not dressing as professionally as they have in the past,” Barnette said.

“Frequent absences, unexpectedly taking time off, making more personal calls, a lack of enthusiasm and last but not least just being very secretive,” he said.

If you are preparing to resign, Robert Half Office Team offers some tips on how to quit the right way:

Give adequate notice. Two weeks is standard.

Tell your boss before other employees. That includes posting news of your new job on social media.

Don’t be dramatic. No matter the reason, no malice, no pranks and no stunts.

Don’t accept your boss’ counteroffer. There is a reason you no longer liked your job and sought another.

Be helpful during the transition. Resist the urge to slack off and mentally check out.

Be sure to digitally collect all of your contacts before your last day.

Email a final goodbye to colleagues. Keep it positive and include your personal email.

Robert Half’s survey of hiring managers finds 83 percent say the manner in which someone quits either somewhat or greatly affects their future career opportunities.

Robert Half’s Office Team survey included more than 2,800 workers and more than 300 HR managers in the U.S.

