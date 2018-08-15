DC-area companies that lead for flexible jobs

Four companies with D.C.-area headquarters make a list of the top 40 companies hiring for flexible jobs, which an analyst calls an increasingly important aspect of work.

WASHINGTON — Four companies with D.C.-area headquarters make a list of the top 40 companies hiring for flexible jobs.

Job posting site Flexjobs based its list on an analysis of more than 50,000 companies and their flexible-job posting histories on the Flexjobs database between July 31, 2017 and July 31, 2018. It defines a flexible job as a professional-level job that has a telecommuting, flexible schedule, part-time or freelance component.

No. 4: Hilton Worldwide

Flexjobs quotes Hilton as saying, “the more flexible we make the work environment, the more we can provide our team members with what they need to manage their lives while feeling trusted and valued.” Hilton, based in McLean, Virginia, offers part-time, full-time, flexible schedule, freelance, temporary and telecommuting job opportunities in diverse processional fields.

No. 10: Leidos Holdings

Leidos, also one of Flexjobs top 100 companies for remote work, offers flexible job opportunities including part-time, freelance and telecommuting jobs. They’re headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

No. 16: K12 Inc.

Flexjobs says K12, headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, maintains a culture that values a healthy work-life balance and offers part-time and full-time telecommuting jobs in education and training.

No. 30: Sodexo

The French-based food services and facilities management company has its U.S. headquarters in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Flexjobs says the company is an advocate for work flexibility with a global initiative that inspires agile ways of working, fostering an environment in which employees are empowered to design their work in a way that leads to a greater sense of control and well-being.

“Companies are competing in a tight labor market, and in order to attract and retain top talent, they need to better meet employees’ expectations about what it means to have a fulfilling and healthy career — and at the top of that list is the desire for work flexibility,” said Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of Flexjobs.

“We have seen, and expect to continue seeing, the flexible job marketplace diversify, as companies across all sizes and industries recognize it as a top perk for employees, as well as the bottom-line benefits for them,” she added.

Flexjobs has posted its full list of the top 40 companies hiring for flexible jobs, as well as the top 10 career categories hiring for flexible jobs, on its blog.

