CQ Roll Call acquisition complete

WASHINGTON — D.C.-based tech firm FiscalNote has completed its $180 million acquisition of CQ Roll Call from London-based The Economist Group.

The Economist now holds an 18 percent stake in FiscalNote, making it the company’s largest-single shareholder. Economist CEO Chris Stibbs also joins FiscalNote’s board of directors.

New York-based financial information services firm S&P Global Inc. has also taken a stake in FiscalNote.

The company’s founder, Tim Hwang, remains the largest individual shareholder and continues to serve as chairman and CEO.

FiscalNote now has access to CQ Roll Call’s large database of news, analysis and legislative tracking tools.

CQ Roll Call, currently based at 1625 Eye St. NW, will move to FiscalNote’s 1201 Pennsylvania Ave. NW headquarters, which the company says it will expand. CQ Roll Call will maintain its editorial independence.

The acquisition makes FiscalNote one of the largest technology employers headquarters in D.C.

The Economist bought CQ, formerly Congressional Quarterly, and merged it with Roll Call in 2009.

