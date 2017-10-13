Historic Fauquier Co. equestrian lodge on auction block (horses included)

A 138-acre inn and equestrian center in Remington is set to hit the auction block this November. Check out the photos to see what could be yours at the historic inn.

WASHINGTON — The Inn at Kelly’s Ford, a 138-acre inn and equestrian center in Remington, Virginia, will be auctioned off to the highest bidder at an absolute auction on Nov. 16.

An absolute auction means there is no minimum bid and the property will go to the highest bidder. It was last on the market for $4 million.

The Inn at Kelly’s Ford is on the site of the 1863 Battle at Kelly’s Ford, and includes lodging facilities with 10 guest rooms in six buildings, an outdoor pool and hot tub, riding trails and is adjacent to the Rappahannock River.

It also includes a restaurant and a pub.

The property also includes an 11,200-square-foot indoor riding arena, two show arenas and stables and offers boarding and training. It regularly hosts events, including seven Virginia Horse Show Association Hunter/Jumper shows booked for 2017, according to the listing.

Auction Markets LLC with Century 21 New Millennium are offering the property.

It is being auctioned as an ongoing business.

“Rarely do you ever have such a valuable property offered at Absolute Auction,” said Stephen Karbelk, CEO of Auction Markets.

“The property is scheduled to sell to the high bidder, regardless of price, so anybody that is interested in acquiring this historically significant and well developed property needs to bid at this auction.”

The listing calls the Inn at Kelly’s Ford one of the most beautiful properties for weddings or other events. The property includes an indoor event center that seats 350 guests and a second hall that seats up to 150 guests.

As if that weren’t enough, it also comes with 25 horses.

You can read more about the Inn at Kelly’s Ford auction at Auction Market’s website.

