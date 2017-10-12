Cava opens 3rd NYC location

WASHINGTON — Rockville-based Cava Mezze continues to expand its fast-casual concept, Cava, opening its third New York City location.

The newest location is in Lower Manhattan’s Nolita neighborhood, at 50 Spring St. Its other New York City locations are at 143 4th Ave. in Union Square and 325 Park Ave. S.

The newest New York Cava is 3,100 square feet, includes an outdoor courtyard, and uses Cava’s new digital ordering platform.

Cava has been growing rapidly since Cava Mezze opened the first CAVA in 2011.

The Nolita Cava is the 37th location for the brand. It has also expanded to Los Angeles and has multiple Cava locations in the Washington region. It says it will have more than 45 Cava locations nationwide by the end of 2017 as it expands to additional markets.

“New York City residents like bold and vibrant flavors, and we love sharing the adventurous cuisine of Cava with them,” said CEO Brett Schulman.

“We’re excited to move into a bustling food community like Nolita and are looking forward to satisfying New Yorkers’ cravings for healthy, innovative, and on-the-go cuisine,” he said.

The first full-service Cava Mezze opened in Rockville in 2006. There are five Cava Mezze locations in the Washington area, and more than 20 local Cava locations, with several others opening soon.

Cava also sells its dips and spread at more than 200 Whole Foods stores.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.