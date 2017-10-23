Arlington County Central Library to get $1.7M upgrade

WASHINGTON — The Arlington County Board has approved a $1.7 million contract to begin upgrading the county’s Central Library branch this fall.

The library, located at 1015 Quincy St., will remain open during the renovation, which starts in the fall and is expected to last one year.

“This is the most significant upgrade to our Central Library space in decades,” said County Board Chair Jay Fisette.

“Generations of Arlingtonians have enjoyed our library’s many resources — this refresh will help ensure it remains a relevant, vital resource for residents of all ages and all interests.”

The contract was awarded to Arlington-based TMG Construction Corp., whose other interior design projects have included the World Bank and Reagan National and Dulles International airports.

The improvements will include new meeting rooms, redesigned public computer stations, new furniture for reading and study areas, modernized shelving and reference stations and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements.

The total budget for the project is $2.9 million, and includes project management, permits, design, construction and furniture costs.

The Arlington County Central Library opened in 1961.

In addition to books, it also lets county residents with a library card check out garden tools.

