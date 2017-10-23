201.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Arlington County Central Library…

Arlington County Central Library to get $1.7M upgrade

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh October 23, 2017 9:38 am 10/23/2017 09:38am
Share
The total budget for the project is $2.9 million. The renovations are scheduled to be completed in one year. (Courtesy Arlington County Central Library)

WASHINGTON — The Arlington County Board has approved a $1.7 million contract to begin upgrading the county’s Central Library branch this fall.

The library, located at 1015 Quincy St., will remain open during the renovation, which starts in the fall and is expected to last one year.

“This is the most significant upgrade to our Central Library space in decades,” said County Board Chair Jay Fisette.

“Generations of Arlingtonians have enjoyed our library’s many resources — this refresh will help ensure it remains a relevant, vital resource for residents of all ages and all interests.”

The contract was awarded to Arlington-based TMG Construction Corp., whose other interior design projects have included the World Bank and Reagan National and Dulles International airports.

The improvements will include new meeting rooms, redesigned public computer stations, new furniture for reading and study areas, modernized shelving and reference stations and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements.

The total budget for the project is $2.9 million, and includes project management, permits, design, construction and furniture costs.

The Arlington County Central Library opened in 1961.

In addition to books, it also lets county residents with a library card check out garden tools.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
arlington county board Arlington County Library Arlington, VA News jeff clabaugh Latest News Local News public library TMG Construction Corp. Virginia
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest