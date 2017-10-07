201.5
It could cost more to mail your letters under proposed USPS price hike

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh October 7, 2017 9:46 am 10/07/2017 09:46am
USPS is seeking a one-cent increase in the price of a First-Class Forever stamp and a 3.9 percent rate increase for its shipping services. This is a file photo from Feb. 7, 2013. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

WASHINGTON — If you’re still mailing letters or shipping items through the U.S. Postal Service, you’ll pay a little more come 2018, if rate hikes are approved.

The Postal Service has submitted a request to the Postal Regulatory Commission for increases that, if approved, would take effect Jan. 21, 2018.

USPS is seeking a one-cent increase in the price of a First-Class Forever stamp from 49 cents to 50 cents. Postcard stamps and metered letters also would have a one-cent increase.

The rate increase request does not include any price change for single-piece letters being mailed to international destinations or for additional ounces for letters.

USPS also is requesting a rate increase averaging 3.9 percent for its shipping services, including Priority Mail products.

Standard mail service prices are based on the Consumer Price Index, but shipping service prices are adjusted according to market conditions.

Below is a chart of rate increase requests submitted by the USPS to the Postal Regulatory Commission, which must review and approve rate increases before they take effect.

