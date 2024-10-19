WTOP Book Report: Viral star Randy Rainbow talks satire, social media in ‘Low-Hanging Fruit’

Viral satirist Randy Rainbow opens up about satire's role in navigating today’s politically charged atmosphere, the art of complaint, the line between humor and offense, and how his work offers a blend of laughter and introspection.

Comedian, performer and bestselling author Randy Rainbow spoke to the WTOP Book Report about "Low-Hanging Fruit: Sparking Whines, Champagne Problems and Pressing Issues from My Gay Agenda."(Author photo credit Deborah Finegold / Cover art courtesy St. Martin's Press) Comedian, performer and bestselling author Randy Rainbow spoke to the WTOP Book Report about "Low-Hanging Fruit: Sparking Whines, Champagne Problems and Pressing Issues from My Gay Agenda."(Author photo credit Deborah Finegold / Cover art courtesy St. Martin's Press) toggle audio on and off change volume download audio FULL INTERVIEW: Viral satirist and performer Randy Rainbow discusses his book 'Low-Hanging Fruit: Sparkling Whines, Champagne Problems and Pressing Issues from My Gay Agenda' with WTOP's Terik King Randy Rainbow is the social media sensation known for his satirical musical parodies of political figures, blessed with a knack for blending wit with relevance and laying it all over a swinging musical orchestration. The Grammy- and Emmy-nominated comedian sat down for a candid conversation with the WTOP Book Report to discuss his latest book, Low-Hanging Fruit: Sparkling Whines, Champagne Problems, and Pressing Issues from My Gay Agenda (St. Martin’s Press). Asked to describe this latest work, “It’s really an ode to complaining,” Rainbow explained. “I love to complain, and this book is just that. We’re living in a very ‘complain-y’ era. It’s a collection of humor essays. There’s some, you know, campy political commentary. There’s some personal stories. Chapter four… I told my mother she couldn’t read it.”

Randy Rainbow (yes, that is his legal name) rose to fame during the 2016 election when his videos parodying former President Donald Trump and his ensuing administration went viral. Reworking well-known show tunes and pop songs, his costumes — always colorful and flamboyant — are the finishing ingredient in his signature performance persona.

A ‘Gay Agenda’

In Low-Hanging Fruit, he lays out his “Gay Agenda” with tongue firmly planted in cheek. He recounted how he’s adapted the satirical agenda from the portion of his live shows, where he “runs for president” through song and dance. The agenda has seven planks: including revolutionary ideas for physical education (“jazz, tap and ballet replace all other forms of physical education”) and school dress codes. “All students will have uniforms designed and hand-sequined by Tony and Emmy-winner Bob Mackie,” Rainbow proposed. “Fully-beat face will be required — with a bold lip and mandatory lashes.”

Asked if he’s preparing for an actual run: “I auditioned for a Ryan Murphy project next year,” Rainbow said. “If that doesn’t go through, then I probably definitely will be president.”

Beyond the laughs, Rainbow’s book also reveals more intimate aspects of his life, including his experiences on dating apps, awkward encounters, and even some risqué moments. He’s not shy about crossing personal boundaries for the sake of humor. “I wanted to let people in, to be as intimate as I could possibly be. I find it a privilege to be able to have the opportunity to write books.”

Rainbow’s charm lies in his ability to navigate the fine line between poking fun and being offensive. As he admitted in the interview, humor in today’s culture is a tightrope walk. “In the old days, my (belief) was nothing’s off limits in comedy. Now I don’t necessarily feel that way. (Things are) much more serious, and I don’t want to offend people, but the line keeps moving nowadays. So I’ve learned to just trust my instinct.”

The Power of Satire

Rainbow’s social media success has brought him fans across the political spectrum — a fact that both surprises and pleases him. “After my shows, I’ll have people come up to me and say, ‘Don’t tell anyone, but I’m a Republican, or my mom’s a Republican, and she loves you,’” he shared. While Rainbow’s humor is unabashedly critical of political figures, he still sees his comedy as a way to unite people, even if they sit on opposite sides of the political aisle. “Before I have them tased and dragged out, it’s a great compliment, because it means I was able to transcend those political boundaries with humor, (which) is the whole reason I do what I do,” Rainbow said.

Stay home, Karen

Fans of Rainbow will have a chance to see him in person at a Politics & Prose event in Washington, D.C. at Sidwell Friends School on Oct. 20, where he’ll be in conversation with journalist Kara Swisher. The event is expected to be just as lively and entertaining as Rainbow’s new book. “We’re gonna spill some tea, as you can imagine,” Rainbow teased.

In one chapter of Low-Hanging Fruit, there is a local angle in which Rainbow expressed some wariness as he prepares for his D.C.-area appearance. “At my last book stop in D.C., there was (a) woman who was named Karen. I have partaken in using the pejorative version of the name, and she clearly bought a ticket to the event to express her disappointment with me (for) using the term,” he recalled. “She went on for about 10 minutes … it was totally awkward. I would love to invite her to stay home.”

When asked what readers can expect from Low-Hanging Fruit, Rainbow summarized it simply: “It’s a light, funny snack, it’s ‘dessert’ but not empty calories. I knew that this book would be coming out at this time, and I wanted to really just (offer) a little bit of an escape and a vacation. You’ll hopefully learn a few things, you’ll laugh, and you’ll get some juicy tidbits about (my) life.”

