3 charged in connection to deadly Baltimore shooting

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

February 25, 2023, 2:59 PM

Police in Baltimore, Maryland, have arrested three men in connection to a December 2022 shooting that killed a 21-year-old man.

All three men have been charged in connection to the murder of Amare Burrus, which happened in the 4200 block of Pimlico Road in Baltimore on Dec. 7, 2022.

The first suspect, Wesley Lambert, 22, of Baltimore, was arrested on Feb. 14. Darrean Fleming, 23, was arrested Wednesday, and the third suspect, Garry Lee Morris, was arrested Thursday.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, Lambert, Fleming and Morris were taken to the homicide section for questioning before being charged with killing Burrus.

 

