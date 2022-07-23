WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
Prosecutor: Baltimore man posed as young girl to get explicit videos

The Associated Press

July 23, 2022, 10:43 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a Baltimore man has pleaded guilty to charges that he posed as a young girl to induce teenage boys to send him sexually explicit images and videos before he extorted them.

U.S. Attorney Erek Barron says Matthew K. Walsh pleaded guilty on Friday to sexual exploitation of a minor in order to produce child pornography.

His plea agreement says that from at least 2016 through 2021, Walsh created fake profiles online to make contact with boys between the ages of 12 and 17 and induce them to produce sexually explicit material.

He then extorted the boys into producing more images and videos, threatening to send the earlier images to their friends if they didn’t.

