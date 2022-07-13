Dashboard video IDs teen in squeegee workers shooting

Baltimore police have identified a 15-year-old boy seen in a dashboard video as a person of interest in last week's deadly encounter between a motorist and people cleaning windshields for cash at a downtown Baltimore intersection.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police have identified a 15-year-old boy seen in a dashboard video as a person of interest in last week’s deadly encounter between a motorist and people cleaning windshields for cash at a downtown Baltimore intersection.

The Baltimore Sun reports a dashboard camera video of last Thursday’s shooting shows what appears to be the teen shoot at Timothy Reynolds five times. The contents of the video were first reported by The Baltimore Banner.

Baltimore Police spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge would not confirm details of the investigation, instead saying detectives are “still following active leads and the investigation is ongoing.” Eldridge also would not discuss the search for the person of interest.

Reynolds,48, of Baltimore, was driving through an intersection near the city’s Inner Harbor when he had a heated interaction with so-called squeegee workers, parked his car and came back with a baseball bat, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said earlier this week.

He “swung the bat at one or more of those squeegee workers. In return, one of the squeegee workers pulled out a gun and fired,” striking Reynolds, according to Harrison.

When the video starts, Reynolds had already exited his car with a metal baseball bat, walked across Light Street and confronted the workers.

He can be seen walking away from the intersection, presumably back toward his car, as three squeegee workers follow him. They get near him but another car obstructs the view. Less than a second later, they turn to run as Reynolds starts chasing with the bat raised. At roughly the same time as he swings his bat toward one of the workers, another throws what appears to be a rock at his head from behind. The video shows the rock hitting Reynolds’ head and bouncing off.

Reynolds, still holding his bat, turns around when a third squeegee worker pulls a handgun and starts firing. The first shot appears to hit him somewhere in the side of his body and he starts falling. As the shooter is beginning to walk away, he shoots at Reynolds four more times.

The workers, also known as squeegee kids, consist mostly of teens from low-income neighborhoods who clean drivers’ windshields at intersections in exchange for money.

City officials have said there would be increased police patrols at intersections the workers frequent.

