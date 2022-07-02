2 dead, 9 injured in weekend shootings in Baltimore

Two people have been killed and nine others have been wounded in shootings in Baltimore over the July Fourth weekend.

BALTIMORE — Two people have been killed and nine others have been wounded in shootings in Baltimore over the July Fourth weekend. Police said a man died after he was shot in the McElderry Park neighborhood early Sunday morning. On Saturday, a man died after he was found with a gunshot wound near Johns Hopkins Hospital in East Baltimore. Three women were injured in a triple shooting Saturday night. The women were shot either in their hands or feet and were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Also on Saturday, a 53-year-old woman was shot when she intervened during a robbery at a business in East Baltimore.

