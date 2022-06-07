RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine facing sexual violence, trafficking crisis | US media face Russian visa denial
Former Maryland official pleads guilty to bribery conspiracy

The Associated Press

June 7, 2022, 1:23 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former senior Maryland official has pleaded guilty to bribery.

Maryland’s U.S. attorney announced Tuesday that Isabel FitzGerald pleaded guilty to bribery relating to information technology contracts with a state agency.

FitzGerald held several offices in state government from February 2007 to August 2013, including posts with the Department of Human Resources.

Prosecutors say that while she was employed as a government agent from December 2011 to January 2013, FitzGerald received financial benefits from two senior members of an information technology company in exchange for influence in connection with the performance of favorable acts.

