Police: 2 shot in chest in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor district

Two people suffered gunshot wounds to the chest in a shooting in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor on Saturday evening, police say.

Officers in the downtown sightseeing district known for its historic warships, National Aquarium and other popular attractions heard gunfire shortly after 7:30 p.m. and rushed toward the source of the shots on a nearby block, a police statement said.

Officers found a 17-year-old female and an unidentified male had been wounded, the statement added. Both were transported to a hospital and immediately taken into surgery, police said.

Local news reports said police were searching for a suspect, and that about 20 officers were in the area at the time. Police detective units have been notified and authorities urged anyone with information about the shooting to call authorities.

