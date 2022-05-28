RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia aims to widen east Ukraine battle | Evacuations slow, arduous, fraught | Kremlin seeks to blame West for food crisis
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Police: 2 shot in…

Police: 2 shot in chest in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor district

The Associated Press

May 28, 2022, 10:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two people suffered gunshot wounds to the chest in a shooting in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor on Saturday evening, police say.

Officers in the downtown sightseeing district known for its historic warships, National Aquarium and other popular attractions heard gunfire shortly after 7:30 p.m. and rushed toward the source of the shots on a nearby block, a police statement said.

Officers found a 17-year-old female and an unidentified male had been wounded, the statement added. Both were transported to a hospital and immediately taken into surgery, police said.

Local news reports said police were searching for a suspect, and that about 20 officers were in the area at the time. Police detective units have been notified and authorities urged anyone with information about the shooting to call authorities.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

FEMA sets self-imposed deadline for moving more applications to the cloud

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

Federal AI task force outlines ‘equitable future’ for R&D resources

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up