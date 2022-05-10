10-year-old boy and woman shot in Baltimore

In Baltimore, a 10-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in the leg while in the back of his parent's car on Sunday.

In Baltimore, Maryland, a 10-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in the leg while in the back of his parent’s car on Sunday.

An adult woman was also shot. Baltimore police said she was seriously hurt but is expected to recover.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Glover Street, near the intersection with Jefferson Street.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call police at 410-396-2422 or to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.