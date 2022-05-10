RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Belarusians join war | Fear for 2,500 POWs as Russia captures Mariupol | Biden signs $40B aid package | Poles seek EU funds for refugees | Who were Mariupol's last defenders?
Home » Baltimore, MD News » 10-year-old boy and woman…

10-year-old boy and woman shot in Baltimore

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

May 22, 2022, 1:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In Baltimore, Maryland, a 10-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in the leg while in the back of his parent’s car on Sunday.

An adult woman was also shot. Baltimore police said she was seriously hurt but is expected to recover.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Glover Street, near the intersection with Jefferson Street.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call police at 410-396-2422 or to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She is a senior student at the University of Maryland, having written for a variety of campus publications and as a reporter at the campus radio station, WMUC 88.1. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

IRS’ quick wins by procurement, finance demonstrate power, value of RPA

After high staff attrition, USDA seeks to rebuild with ‘robust’ hiring

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up