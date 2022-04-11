Police: Death of girl found after fire ruled homicide

Police say the death of a girl found after a fire in a southwest Baltimore rowhouse has been ruled a homicide.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say the death of a girl found after a fire in a southwest Baltimore rowhouse has been ruled a homicide. News outlets reported that Baltimore fire officials said crews were called to a home on Vancouver Road on Friday evening and found a child between the ages of 3 and 4 dead at the scene. On Monday, police announced that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the girl’s death a homicide and homicide detectives are investigating the case. Officials have not released the girl’s name or age.

