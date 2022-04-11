RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War shrinking Ukraine's economy | Russia boosts firepower | PHOTOS: Russia-Ukraine war, April 8-11
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Police: Death of girl…

Police: Death of girl found after fire ruled homicide

The Associated Press

April 11, 2022, 12:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say the death of a girl found after a fire in a southwest Baltimore rowhouse has been ruled a homicide. News outlets reported that Baltimore fire officials said crews were called to a home on Vancouver Road on Friday evening and found a child between the ages of 3 and 4 dead at the scene. On Monday, police announced that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the girl’s death a homicide and homicide detectives are investigating the case. Officials have not released the girl’s name or age.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

Expect more shifts in IT procurement language to reflect sustainability goals

After six years, OPM has a permanent inspector general

‘Don’t suffer in silence,’ federal IT leaders say on DevSecOps implementation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up