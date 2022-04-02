Baltimore surgeon shot during attempted carjacking

Baltimore police are investigating the shooting of a Johns Hopkins surgeon during an attempted carjacking.

BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) — Baltimore police are investigating the shooting of a Johns Hopkins surgeon during an attempted carjacking.

Authorities say Madhu Subramanian was shot just after 7 a.m. Friday in northeast Baltimore while on his way to work at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

A spokeswoman for Johns Hopkins said the 38-year-old surgeon was treated for a gunshot wound and released.

Subramanian is an acute care surgeon who specializes in burns, general surgery and trauma and critical care surgery.

The Baltimore Sun reports that police have recorded 135 carjackings so far this year, a 67% increase from 81 at the same time last year.

