RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv | Drug shortages in Russia persist | Ukraine documents alleged atrocities by retreating Russians | How to help
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore surgeon shot during…

Baltimore surgeon shot during attempted carjacking

The Associated Press

April 2, 2022, 2:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) — Baltimore police are investigating the shooting of a Johns Hopkins surgeon during an attempted carjacking.

Authorities say Madhu Subramanian was shot just after 7 a.m. Friday in northeast Baltimore while on his way to work at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

A spokeswoman for Johns Hopkins said the 38-year-old surgeon was treated for a gunshot wound and released.

Subramanian is an acute care surgeon who specializes in burns, general surgery and trauma and critical care surgery.

The Baltimore Sun reports that police have recorded 135 carjackings so far this year, a 67% increase from 81 at the same time last year.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden's USPS board nominees plan to oversee reforms envisioned by Congress

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

AFGE confirms 600 COVID-19 deaths, stresses safety in office reentry plans

Federal efforts on critical infrastructure cybersecurity come under White House review

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up