Baltimore pledges more money for anti-violence program

BALTIMORE — Baltimore officials are planning to boost funding for an anti-violence program that a recent review found lacked oversight. The Baltimore Sun reports city officials announced the findings of the Safe Streets review Wednesday, also rolling out plans to spend $10 million in federal funding to shore up operations and establish a “community violence intervention ecosystem.” Questions have been raised about the program that launched in 2007 after the recent killings of three of its workers.

