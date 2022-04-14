RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Damaged Russian warship sinks after fire | Ukraine says it damaged Russian flagship | Kremlin crackdown silences protests | Portland soccer teams to play charity game for Ukraine | Photos
Baltimore pledges more money for anti-violence program

The Associated Press

April 14, 2022, 11:20 AM

BALTIMORE — Baltimore officials are planning to boost funding for an anti-violence program that a recent review found lacked oversight. The Baltimore Sun reports city officials announced the findings of the Safe Streets review Wednesday, also rolling out plans to spend $10 million in federal funding to shore up operations and establish a “community violence intervention ecosystem.” Questions have been raised about the program that launched in 2007 after the recent killings of three of its workers.

