Maryland: Treatment plant must stop unpermitted discharges

DUNDALK, Md. — Maryland environment officials are ordering the state’s largest wastewater treatement plan to stop unpermitted discharges of water pollution.

News outlets report that under Thursday’s order, the Baltimore City-run Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant in Dundalk has 48 hours to comply after an inspection “revealed the precipitous decline” in the functions of “several critical processes at the plant” since prior inspections.

Baltimore’s Department of Public Works says it’s disappointed “given the collaborative efforts to improve performance,” but it will comply.

The plant is supposed to discharge up to 180 million gallons of treated wastewater daily into Back River, but if sewage is only partially treated, contaminated water enters the river.

