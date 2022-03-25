RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Prominent Russians quit jobs | War enters dangerous phase | Biden plans gas shipments to Europe | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Maryland: Treatment plant must…

Maryland: Treatment plant must stop unpermitted discharges

The Associated Press

March 25, 2022, 9:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DUNDALK, Md. — Maryland environment officials are ordering the state’s largest wastewater treatement plan to stop unpermitted discharges of water pollution.

News outlets report that under Thursday’s order, the Baltimore City-run Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant in Dundalk has 48 hours to comply after an inspection “revealed the precipitous decline” in the functions of “several critical processes at the plant” since prior inspections.

Baltimore’s Department of Public Works says it’s disappointed “given the collaborative efforts to improve performance,” but it will comply.

The plant is supposed to discharge up to 180 million gallons of treated wastewater daily into Back River, but if sewage is only partially treated, contaminated water enters the river.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Multibillion-dollar military moving contract delayed again after losing bidder sues

White House ‘driving fast’ to issue software security guidance for agencies

Air Force offers medical, legal help as states clamp down on trans and LGBTQ+ children

IRS brings teleworking staff back to office in phased reentry starting in May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up